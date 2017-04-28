Bengals Draft Controversial RB Joe Mixon, Philly Crowd Boos

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Joe Mixon, one of the most debated and controversial prospects this year, has been selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL draft.

Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon highlighted how the Bengals aren't lacking in playmakers:

Pro Football Talk tweeted that the reaction to the announcement of Mixon's reaction was largely negative from the Philadelphia crowd:

Mixon had serious off-field issues that made his draft status unpredictable. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season by Oklahoma after punching a woman in the face at a restaurant.

Mixon was also suspended for one game during the 2016 season following an incident with a parking attendant. NFL on ESPN shared a timeline of some of Mixon's off-field problems:

The Bengals have gained a reputation for bringing in players with red flags, so Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wasn't surprised to see Mixon land in Cincinnati:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, team owner Mike Brown signed off on the pick:

Here's how others reacted to the selection:

On pure talent, Mixon's name stands comfortably with Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey atop this year's running backs.

Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press noted after Mixon's workout during Oklahoma's pro day that he posted better metrics than the top backs at the NFL Scouting Combine:

He had a strong showing at Oklahoma's pro day on Wednesday. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, posted a 35-inch vertical jump and went 9 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump —impressive numbers for a 228-pound back. North Carolina's T.J. Logan and Utah's Joe Williams were the only running backs who posted faster 40-yard dash times at the combine, and Mixon is much heavier than both. Mixon's 21 reps on the bench press would have been tied for sixth among running backs at the combine.

Because of the heavy off-field baggage associated with Mixon, it was hard to know if, or even when, he would be drafted by a team. There's certainly a great risk of fan and media backlash to having Mixon on the team.

The Bengals were comfortable enough with Mixon and got him at a spot where they felt the potential reward outweighed the risk, and it looks as if his talent got him a chance to contribute at the NFL level starting in 2017.

The Bengals needed an upgrade at running back after Jeremy Hill has failed to recapture his rookie success from 2014. He's averaged just 3.7 yards per carry over the past two seasons, despite scoring 20 rushing touchdowns.

After drafting wide receiver John Ross in the first round, the Bengals have not made it a secret they are looking to add high-ceiling depth at the offensive skill positions.

Mixon's dynamic talents as a running back and receiver out of the backfield will make him an excellent fit. Quarterback Andy Dalton has not proven himself to be capable of winning games on his own, so surrounding him with a wealth of talent figures to bring the Bengals back into playoff contention.