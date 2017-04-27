Bucs Draft O.J. Howard, Twitter Gushes About Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Offense

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

O.J. Howard developed into a sensation with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took notice, as they selected the tight end 19th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft on Thursday in Philadelphia.

ESPN's Jemele Hill marveled at the offensive talent on the Buccaneers roster:

Jim Murray is expecting big things from Jameis Winston now:

Here's how others reacted to the pick:

When evaluating what Howard can bring to the NFL, it's important to look beyond the basic box score stats. All told, Howard posted a modest 114 catches for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons for a Crimson Tide team that didn't feature his 6'6'', 251-pound frame in the passing game on a regular basis.

"Alabama recruited a shiny toy but [Lane] Kiffin never really knew what to do with it," an NFC general manager told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "I don't worry about the talent at all. He could be an All-Pro. I just need to know if he loves football."

With that context in mind, it's worth examining how Howard can contribute even when he's not being targeted in the passing game.

The most complete tight end in this year's draft class, Howard solidified his status as a first-round stud when he notched the top run-blocking grade among all players at his position last season, per Pro Football Focus:

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco noted Howard was so strong as a blocker that he was able to hold his own against Texas A&M's Myles Garrett:

Combine those attributes with some stellar speed for a player of his size, per ESPN Stats & Info, and it's easy to envision Howard as an offensive cornerstone a few years down the line:

Unlike some of the freakishly athletic but less polished tight ends in the class of 2017 (i.e., David Njoku and Evan Engram), Howard should enter the NFL as a legitimate Week 1 starter thanks to his refined blocking chops and steady hands.

Also consider that Howard likely hasn't scratched the surface of his potential as a pass-catcher after he was used selectively at Alabama, and he could wind up evolving into one of the position's next stars in short order.