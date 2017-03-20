NCAA Tournament 2017: 16 Things to Know Heading into the Sweet 16

16 of 17

The brackets sure did break nicely for Arizona. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

If you could get a prop bet on which half of the bracket will win the national championship, there's no question you're going with the half on the right, correct?

Save for two not-really upsets in the first round, the South Region played perfectly to form. It'll be No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Butler and No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 UCLA. Plenty of entertainment value there. The Midwest Region isn't much different, with three of the top four teams (No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Purdue) and the hottest team on the planet (No. 7 Michigan).

Butler got a brutal draw, but if the Bulldogs—who won 15 games this season against teams that made the NCAA tournament—are the ones from that half of the bracket least likely to win it all, we're all but guaranteed four great games Friday and two more Sunday to determine that portion of the Final Four.

But the left half of the bracket is a mess.

No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Duke were both eliminated from the East Region, leaving either Baylor, Florida, South Carolina or Wisconsin as a Final Four team that nobody saw coming. While the West Region still has three of its top four seeds, it is home to the biggest sleeper of them all: No. 11 Xavier.

Because of the draw, No. 2 Arizona from the West Region is arguably the favorite to win the national championship.

Its toughest possible path to the title game is to go through No. 11 Xavier, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Baylor. By comparison, the easiest possible remaining path for Pac-12 rival UCLA is to beat No. 2 Kentucky, No. 4 Butler and No. 7 Michigan. More likely, the Bruins would need to beat Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas to set up a possible game with Arizona.

The logistics would never allow it, but it'd be great if we could re-seed the field once it gets down to the Sweet 16. It hardly seems fair that Wisconsin and Xavier went a combined 1-11 from Feb. 11 through March 2 and have easier paths to the Final Four than Kansas or North Carolina.