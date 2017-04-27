Jamal Adams Selected by Jets in NFL Draft, Joins Father George as 1st-Round Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Safety Jamal Adams now knows where his professional career will begin after the New York Jets drafted him with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Adams didn't figure to last long in the draft, as the LSU standout was ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect on Matt Miller's big board.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had high praise for Adams as a safety who is capable of playing well in any role needed of him:

He was a huge part of LSU's defensive success the past few seasons, even if it doesn't show on the stat sheet; he had one interception, one sack and one forced fumble this past season. He has great bloodlines -- his dad, George Adams, was the No. 19 overall pick in the 1985 NFL draft. He is built for today's NFL as a versatile safety who can play in the box effectively, make tackles against the run and move to the edges and track slot receivers.

A true three-down safety who defends against the run and pass is a luxury in today's NFL. Adams was frequently all over the field at LSU. He had 209 total tackles and 18 tackles for loss in three seasons and was named to the All-SEC first team in 2016.

Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus had high praise for Adams during the predraft process:

Considering the talent at defensive back in this draft, including Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore, that's certainly high praise for what Adams is capable of doing.

Playing three years in the SEC, Adams has constantly butted heads with the best talent in college football. He emerged from that experience as a tremendous football talent and a ready-made safety for the NFL that the Jets will be able to put in their starting lineup this season.

New York's mission this offseason has been about getting younger, parting ways with aging veterans like wide receiver Brandon Marshall and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Adams brings that injection of youth and a tremendous upside to the secondary. He was a star in the SEC and immediate upgrade to a secondary that allowed 30 touchdown passes in 2016.