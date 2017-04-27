Jabrill Peppers Drafted by Browns, Joins Fellow 1st-Round Pick Myles Garrett

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Jabrill Peppers' journey to the NFL came to an end when the Cleveland Browns made him their second selection and 25th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Peppers was one of the most discussed and divisive prospects in this year's class. He brings a terrific pedigree from the University of Michigan with him, finishing fifth in 2016 Heisman Trophy voting and winning the Paul Hornung Award and Lott Trophy.

Even with those accolades, Peppers was an enigma for NFL scouts because no one seemed to know what position he was going to play, per Pro Football Focus:

While he graded well against the run each of the past two seasons, much of his success was when attacking the backfield unblocked. While he is clearly one of the elite athletes of this draft class, he was unable to translate to his coverage skills. While he clearly has the speed to play free safety, he has limited experience, and has not displayed the instincts needed to decipher plays quick enough to prevent big catches.

Peppers' development may have been hindered by playing multiple positions in college. He moved from safety in 2015 to linebacker last season, preventing him from fully showcasing his skills at one spot, but he showed his willingness to play any role needed.

Peppers comes into the NFL needing to answer many questions about what position will best suit his skill set and if he's capable of attacking on plays against athletes who are just as fast and bigger than him.

It will certainly be a challenge for Peppers to overcome, though he's spent the past two years moving all over the field. In an era of the NFL when versatility is everything, he will fit in on Cleveland's defense when everything clicks.

As the Browns continue to build up their talent in this year's draft, Peppers brings versatility to the defense and secondary. They already got Myles Garrett, who was considered the best pure talent in the draft, with the first overall pick.

Whether it is as a linebacker or safety, Peppers can drop back into coverage. He also has the skill set to play up in the box at either position.

The Browns are a team with a roster bereft of talent. They have changed that, to some extent, during the draft. After going 1-15 last season, there will not be a quick and easy solution to turn things around.

As a result, the Browns are making the smart play by drafting the best players available and letting them develop on the field. It will take time to see results in the win column, but they are much better off now than they were prior to the draft.