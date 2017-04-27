Haason Reddick to Cardinals: Twitter Reacts as LB Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker Haason Reddick with the 13th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

After two relatively nondescript seasons with the Temple Owls, Reddick's profile grew significantly starting in his junior year.

He finished 2015 with five sacks and 13 tackles for loss as Temple won 10 games—tying a school record. With the loss of Tyler Matakevich, Reddick needed to play a bigger role on the Owls defense. His sack total nearly doubled (9.5), while his tackles for loss climbed to 22.5.

While he played along the line at Temple, Reddick will likely move over to linebacker in the NFL. He measured in at 6'1" and 237 pounds at the combine—a frame that would be better-suited to linebacker.

As if his work at Temple wasn't enough to raise the eyebrows of NFL scouts and executives, Reddick excelled at the Senior Bowl and combine.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote a rave review of Reddick from Mobile, Alabama, in January:

Nothing could stop [Reddick], who played both linebacker and defensive end in practices. He was a monster all over the field, making plays as an inside linebacker in run/pass drills and again when asked to put his hand in the dirt and rush the quarterback. Reddick's size (6'1 ½", 237 lbs) isn't an ideal fit for a true defensive end position, but his movement in space is opening doors for him as an off-ball linebacker who can then dip down on third downs and rush the quarterback. If you want a versatile, attacking linebacker, he's a fit.

In March, Reddick followed up by running the fastest 40-yard dash (4.52 seconds) of any defensive lineman, according to NFL.com. He was also third-best in the vertical jump (36.5 inches) and best in the broad jump (11 feet, one inch).

While Reddick's speed gives fans a picture of his potential as a pass-rusher, he'll be able to help the Cardinals in every facet of the defense. He's a capable run defender, and he's comfortable dropping back in coverage—with the quickness to line up against athletic tight ends.

Since he remains a work in progress, Reddick is a risky selection this high in the draft. If he can reach his peak, though, he'll be a steal for Arizona.

The Cardinals fell off last season after reaching the NFC championship game in 2015. Their defense went from allowing the seventh-fewest points in the NFL to 14th last season.

Head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator James Bettcher have been terrific at finding versatile defenders in the draft. Deone Bucannon has developed into a tremendous asset as a safety/linebacker hybrid.

Reddick is just another versatile, high-ceiling athlete added to the defensive mix for the Cardinals as they seek a return to the postseason in 2017.