Eagles Select Derek Barnett, Philly Crowd Cheers for DE at 2017 NFL Draft

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Defensive end Derek Barnett's journey to the NFL has culminated with the Philadelphia Eagles selecting him with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Even though some other defensive players climbed over Barnett in the lead-up to the draft, his college production points to a force in the trenches that opposing offenses will have to game-plan against.

In three years at Tennessee, Barnett recorded 52 tackles for loss and 32 sacks. He was named to the All-SEC first team in 2016, leaving the Volunteers on a high after defeating Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

Barnett's biggest problem moving to the NFL, per a scouting report from Pro Football Focus, is he doesn't look like a traditional edge-rusher:

Barnett’s three-year production should not go overlooked during the draft process, though it’s likely that he won’t appeal to teams looking for a classic mold of edge defender. He knows how to beat blocks, disrupt in the running game, and get around the edge as a pass-rusher and his production should translate to the next level, even if he doesn’t have the classic look of a Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney.

He is listed at 6'3" and 259 pounds on NFL.com, so he will have to prove the strength that made him such a disruptive force in college will translate to the professional level.

One thing working in Barnett's favor, per Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, is his ability to do everything an edge player must do to succeed:

As more teams fear players who can be formationed off the field, due in no small part to the number of sub-packages being used, a defensive lineman who is able to play all three downs holds tremendous value.

Barnett has all the tools to be an impact defender in the NFL for years to come. He did nothing but produce against SEC competition for three years and will make the Eagles lethal on the defensive front immediately.

Adding to the pressure Barnett will face in Philadelphia, he broke Reggie White's career sack record at the University of Tennessee.

If Barnett turns into anything close to what White was in the NFL, the Eagles will have a steal at the 14th overall pick. They needed to add pass-rushing help after letting Connor Barwin go, so this is the perfect addition for a defense that had just 33 sacks in 2016.