Vikings Trade Up to Draft Dalvin Cook After Adrian Peterson Signs with Saints

Following three standout seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, Dalvin Cook is slated to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings on Sundays after they selected him 41st overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Cook was one of the best tailbacks FBS had to offer during his time at FSU, and he saved his best statistical season for 2016. In 13 games, the 21-year-old rushed 288 times for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also tacked on 33 receptions for 488 yards and a score as he repeatedly burned ACC defenses for long gains through the air.

However, basic box score stats alone don't do his performance justice.

A true game-breaking talent who could make the most out of the slightest crease between the tackles, Cook finished with last season's top elusive rating as he broke 97 total tackles and averaged 4.19 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus.

"Cook's big-play ability makes him a special player," PFF wrote. "When given a hole, he can take it to the house, and even when his blocking isn't good, he has the ability to maximize what is there."

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah broke down Cook's special talents further:

So while he may not be particularly imposing at first glance considering he's 5'10" and 210 pounds, Cook plays far bigger than his size, as Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon noted:

As far as areas of improvement are concerned, Cook needs to focus on ball security. According to PFF, Cook fumbled 14 times on 763 collegiate touches.

But if Cook is able to take care of the rock and avoid the nagging shoulder issues that plagued him in high school and college, he should be able to emerge as a legitimate offensive cornerstone over the next few seasons.