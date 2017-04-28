Vikings Trade Up to Draft Dalvin Cook After Adrian Peterson Signs with Saints

Vikings Trade Up to Draft Dalvin Cook After Adrian Peterson Signs with SaintsApril 28, 2017
Following three standout seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, Dalvin Cook is slated to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings on Sundays after they selected him 41st overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Adrian Peterson's replacement? Vikings trade up and take Florida State RB Dalvin Cook with the No. 41 overall pick. https://t.co/GAcryeGNW34/28/2017, 11:55:51 PM
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
Let's Cook! https://t.co/8qeKR80zmm4/28/2017, 11:58:00 PM
Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke praised the Vikings' deal-making to get Cook:
Chris Burke @ChrisBurke_SI
Vikings get: Dalvin Cook Bengals get: 48 and 128 Strong move by MIN after not having a first-rounder. Still have a fourth-rounder (120).4/28/2017, 11:56:26 PM
The Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer highlighted one team that will be disappointed to miss out on the Florida State star:
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
Betting the Colts really, really wish Dalvin Cook would've fallen four more spots.4/28/2017, 11:55:16 PM
Danny Kanell thought Minnesota got great value:
Danny Kanell @dannykanell
Dalvin Cook's drop so unwarranted. The Vikings are getting an absolute steal. Nothing better than player like him out to prove people wrong!4/28/2017, 11:57:07 PM
Here's how others reacted to the selection:
Omar Kelly @OmarKelly
Dalvin Cook doesn't have big shoes to fill. https://t.co/6XEkl4rTdi4/28/2017, 11:56:05 PM
Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoPHL
Live look at #Eagles fans reacting to news that the #Vikings took Dalvin Cook. #NFLDraft https://t.co/54JF8Bkdst4/28/2017, 11:54:39 PM
Matt Bowen @MattBowen41
I was sold on RB Dalvin Cook after watching his tape vs. Clemson. The power to finish runs, smooth footwork to... https://t.co/W1hcD8rvDV4/28/2017, 11:59:02 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Dalvin Cook is the highest-drafted Florida State RB since Warrick Dunn went 12th overall in 1997. https://t.co/cXHUfw6R2w4/28/2017, 11:55:58 PM
Cook was one of the best tailbacks FBS had to offer during his time at FSU, and he saved his best statistical season for 2016. In 13 games, the 21-year-old rushed 288 times for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also tacked on 33 receptions for 488 yards and a score as he repeatedly burned ACC defenses for long gains through the air.
However, basic box score stats alone don't do his performance justice.
A true game-breaking talent who could make the most out of the slightest crease between the tackles, Cook finished with last season's top elusive rating as he broke 97 total tackles and averaged 4.19 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus.
"Cook's big-play ability makes him a special player," PFF wrote. "When given a hole, he can take it to the house, and even when his blocking isn't good, he has the ability to maximize what is there."
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah broke down Cook's special talents further:
NFL @NFL
"An electric playmaker." Where does @dalvincook stack up in the NFL? (Via @buckybrooks & @movethesticks) https://t.co/uEEFhjPNRC3/18/2017, 2:15:08 PM
So while he may not be particularly imposing at first glance considering he's 5'10" and 210 pounds, Cook plays far bigger than his size, as Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon noted:
Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
All I know is that for a guy who is not big, and "not athletic", Dalvin Cook broke as many tackles as anyone playing top-level defenses.3/7/2017, 5:55:02 PM
As far as areas of improvement are concerned, Cook needs to focus on ball security. According to PFF, Cook fumbled 14 times on 763 collegiate touches.
But if Cook is able to take care of the rock and avoid the nagging shoulder issues that plagued him in high school and college, he should be able to emerge as a legitimate offensive cornerstone over the next few seasons.