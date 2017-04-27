Corey Davis to Titans: Twitter Reacts as WR Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Corey Davis to Titans: Twitter Reacts as WR Is Selected in 2017 NFL DraftApril 27, 2017
The Tennessee Titans got their wide receiver after selecting Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Tennessee Titans @Titans
With the 5th overall pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Titans select Western Michigan WR Corey Davis. https://t.co/XAluoj2YEa4/28/2017, 12:43:10 AM
The Western Michigan Broncos star is coming off a record-breaking college career. His 5,278 receiving yards are the most all time for an FBS wideout.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
A new weapon for Marcus Mariota! Titans take Western Michigan WR Corey Davis with the No. 5 overall pick. https://t.co/ws1DIJdTJh4/28/2017, 12:43:08 AM
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
Corey Davis is the first Western Michigan WR and 2nd MAC WR to be selected in the 1st RD. The other MAC WR, Randy Moss (21st) to Vikings4/28/2017, 12:44:58 AM
Chase Goodbread @ChaseGoodbread
Wow. Corey Davis all the way up here at No. 5. Nobody can say the #Titans don't trust the tape, because he did zip in the run-up.4/28/2017, 12:44:49 AM
The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune
“Corey plays the game like he was born to be a wide receiver.” The future is bright for new @Titans WR @C_Davis_81. https://t.co/0tHKVAspG24/28/2017, 12:44:00 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Corey Davis to Titans He's only player in FBS history with at least 5,000 receiving yards and 50 receiving touchdowns. https://t.co/Lt1YmUA34M4/28/2017, 12:44:28 AM
While Davis' achievements might have flown under the radar for most college football fans during his first three years at Western Michigan, his profile exploded as the Broncos went 13-0 during the regular season and earned a berth in the Cotton Bowl.
Davis made his presence felt in the 24-16 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers, catching six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Mid-American Conference shared a replay of his touchdown grab:
#MACtion @MACSports
.@c_davis_81 😳 Now that's some #MACtion! WATCH: https://t.co/INfV73AcF2 https://t.co/7BWB8v6dWt1/2/2017, 8:57:20 PM
Davis doesn't have the physical upside of John Ross, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 second at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he's arguably the most polished receiver available this year.
He's a great route-runner who, unlike Ross, has shown consistent production over a period of years. And while some might question the quality of competition he faced on a weekly basis, he proved himself against Wisconsin and had 18 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns in Western Michigan's 2013 and 2015 defeats to Michigan State.
Pro Football Focus compared Davis to San Diego Chargers wideout Keenan Allen:
Similarly to Allen's, Davis' athletic ability and speed seems limited. However, both receivers make up for this with their route-running, ball skills and ability to separate from defenders in other ways. While Davis may not be a No. 1 wide receiver immediately, he certainly has the potential to become one down the line.
The Titans have their franchise quarterback in Marcus Mariota. Wide receiver is a different matter. Rishard Matthews is a much better No. 2 wideout than he is in a primary receiver role, and there's no telling how much better Tajae Sharpe will get in his second year and beyond.
The Titans had their choice of wide receivers with the fifth overall pick, including Clemson's Mike Williams and Ross.
In Davis, Tennessee should have the wideout it needs to partner with Mariota, and the Western Michigan star has the potential to be the team's best pass-catcher since Derrick Mason.