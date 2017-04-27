Corey Davis to Titans: Twitter Reacts as WR Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans got their wide receiver after selecting Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Western Michigan Broncos star is coming off a record-breaking college career. His 5,278 receiving yards are the most all time for an FBS wideout.

While Davis' achievements might have flown under the radar for most college football fans during his first three years at Western Michigan, his profile exploded as the Broncos went 13-0 during the regular season and earned a berth in the Cotton Bowl.

Davis made his presence felt in the 24-16 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers, catching six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Mid-American Conference shared a replay of his touchdown grab:

Davis doesn't have the physical upside of John Ross, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 second at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he's arguably the most polished receiver available this year.

He's a great route-runner who, unlike Ross, has shown consistent production over a period of years. And while some might question the quality of competition he faced on a weekly basis, he proved himself against Wisconsin and had 18 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns in Western Michigan's 2013 and 2015 defeats to Michigan State.

Pro Football Focus compared Davis to San Diego Chargers wideout Keenan Allen:

Similarly to Allen's, Davis' athletic ability and speed seems limited. However, both receivers make up for this with their route-running, ball skills and ability to separate from defenders in other ways. While Davis may not be a No. 1 wide receiver immediately, he certainly has the potential to become one down the line.

The Titans have their franchise quarterback in Marcus Mariota. Wide receiver is a different matter. Rishard Matthews is a much better No. 2 wideout than he is in a primary receiver role, and there's no telling how much better Tajae Sharpe will get in his second year and beyond.

The Titans had their choice of wide receivers with the fifth overall pick, including Clemson's Mike Williams and Ross.

In Davis, Tennessee should have the wideout it needs to partner with Mariota, and the Western Michigan star has the potential to be the team's best pass-catcher since Derrick Mason.