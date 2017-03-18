Colin Kaepernick Helps Get Plane to Bring Food and Water to Somalia

Colin Kaepernick helped secure a plane to send resources to the people of Somalia by raising awareness of the country's famine.

On Thursday, the free-agent quarterback posted a video on Instagram asking Turkish Airlines to provide a plane to fly food and water to the African nation.

According to NPR.com's Colin Dwyer, a drought has caused an "acute food shortage" for at least 6.2 million people. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said at least 110 people died from hunger in one region over two days.

"I can confirm that Bay region in the south and other parts of Somalia are deteriorating rapidly, and my estimation is that half of the country's population has felt the impact of this drought," Khaire said.

Kaepernick urged followers to help and join the #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia campaign started by French entrepreneur Jerome Jarre. Actor Ben Stiller also promoted the cause.

Kaepernick provided an update Friday that Turkish Airlines had agreed to supply a 60-ton cargo plane. He encouraged donations to the GoFundMe page created to raise money for food and water.

Despite his charity work, Kaepernick still seems to divide opinion in the NFL. Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported March 8 that an unnamed NFL team executive called Kaepernick "an embarrassment to football."

As of Saturday afternoon, the Love Army for Somalia GoFundMe page had received over $1.2 million in donations with support from the quarterback.

[Colin Kaepernick, h/t ESPN.com]