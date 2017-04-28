Cowboys Draft Chidobe Awuzie After Drew Pearson Trolls Philly Crowd During Intro

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys selected Chidobe Awuzie with the No. 60 pick of the NFL draft, adding a player who can make an impact right away at the next level.

The Mighty 1090's Marty Caswell and The Franchise's John E. Hoover noted how Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson stole the show in announcing Awuzie's selection:

The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood thought the introduction was straight out of WWE:

Regarding Awuzie, the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota thought Dallas got good value:

Here's how others reacted to the pick:

A loaded cornerback class forced players like Awuzie further down most draft boards, but the Colorado star could end up being one of the best defenders in the draft.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports discussed the positives of the player at the combine:

His official 40-yard dash time was actually a hair faster at 4.43 seconds. He also was among the best at his position with a broad jump of 11 feet. Although the vertical jump at the combine was a bit disappointing at 34.5 inches, he made up for it at his school's pro day, posting a 39.5-inch mark that would have ranked second among cornerbacks in Indianapolis.

The speed, athleticism and explosiveness are exactly what you want to see from a top prospect, while his 6'0", 202-pound frame is also up to the standards at the position.

Of course, his appeal is more than just measurements. He is an instinctive player who can fill a lot of roles on the field.

Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post provided a quick scouting report:

He could potentially be an immediate starter in the slot while eventually developing into a true No. 1 cornerback on the outside. Of course, he doesn't want to limit what he can do.

"Teams ask me what position I see myself at," Awuzie said at the combine, per Jon Ledyard of Inside The Pylon. "I tell them I'm a baller. Put me on the field and I'll make plays."

The Cowboys will love that attitude as they try to use him as another weapon on this defense.