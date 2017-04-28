Cowboys Draft Chidobe Awuzie After Drew Pearson Trolls Philly Crowd During Intro

Cowboys Draft Chidobe Awuzie After Drew Pearson Trolls Philly Crowd During IntroApril 28, 2017
The Dallas Cowboys selected Chidobe Awuzie with the No. 60 pick of the NFL draft, adding a player who can make an impact right away at the next level.
Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys
Chidobe Awuzie's nickname is Cheeto. He now joins Taco as the newest Cowboy rookies. #CowboysDraft https://t.co/bqEb4mVhId4/29/2017, 1:23:36 AM
NFL @NFL
Sound on! 🔊🔊🔊 Because this is EPIC. #NFLDraft https://t.co/cUIMfl7ikD4/29/2017, 1:27:50 AM
The Mighty 1090's Marty Caswell and The Franchise's John E. Hoover noted how Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson stole the show in announcing Awuzie's selection:
Marty Caswell @MartyCaswell
The greatest draft intro of all time4/29/2017, 1:20:34 AM
John E. Hoover @johnehoover
AWESOME trolling of Eagles fans from Drew Pearson. One of my favorite WRs from the 70s. @TulsaFootball legend.4/29/2017, 1:20:34 AM
The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood thought the introduction was straight out of WWE:
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
Drew Pearson with his best Vince McMahon impersonation.4/29/2017, 1:20:32 AM
Regarding Awuzie, the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota thought Dallas got good value:
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Cowboys draft Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado in the second round. I had him going with the last pick in the first round4/29/2017, 1:15:32 AM
Here's how others reacted to the pick:
Bob Sturm @SportsSturm
Chidobe Awuzie is a very nice addition to this team. #DawgTendencies4/29/2017, 1:20:59 AM
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Keep an eye on Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie with the Cowboys.4/29/2017, 1:13:46 AM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Cowboys get Chidobe Awuzie.VERY versatile DB & Smart..Also CU HC Mike MacIntyre used to work for Jerry Jones.So they know EVERYTHING abt him4/29/2017, 1:21:51 AM
Newy Scruggs @newyscruggs
New #Cowboys Corner Chidobe Awuzie of #Colorado is a steal. Great job staying at 60 and getting a starter. @BlueStarBlog @NBCDFWSports4/29/2017, 1:25:25 AM
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
When I turned on Colo games last season, CB Chidobe Awuzie always caught my eye. Always flying around. Like this pick for the Cowboys.4/29/2017, 1:27:17 AM
Charley Casserly @CharleyCasserly
The #Cowboys CB Chiidobe Awuzie is an athletic, fast CB who is best in press and zone defense #NFLDraft4/29/2017, 1:23:55 AM
A loaded cornerback class forced players like Awuzie further down most draft boards, but the Colorado star could end up being one of the best defenders in the draft.
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports discussed the positives of the player at the combine:
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
#CU's Chidobe Awuzie goes 4.44 in the 40 at 202. He's a terrific prospect. Very smart. Good size and Buff coaches love his versatility.3/6/2017, 2:25:26 PM
His official 40-yard dash time was actually a hair faster at 4.43 seconds. He also was among the best at his position with a broad jump of 11 feet. Although the vertical jump at the combine was a bit disappointing at 34.5 inches, he made up for it at his school's pro day, posting a 39.5-inch mark that would have ranked second among cornerbacks in Indianapolis.
The speed, athleticism and explosiveness are exactly what you want to see from a top prospect, while his 6'0", 202-pound frame is also up to the standards at the position.
Of course, his appeal is more than just measurements. He is an instinctive player who can fill a lot of roles on the field.
Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post provided a quick scouting report:
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Awuzie: Versatile, slot/outside/ST. Aggressive. Pure/closing speed. Good blitzer, willing tackler. Handsy, can be beat deep. + Ball skills.3/8/2017, 8:23:10 PM
He could potentially be an immediate starter in the slot while eventually developing into a true No. 1 cornerback on the outside. Of course, he doesn't want to limit what he can do.
"Teams ask me what position I see myself at," Awuzie said at the combine, per Jon Ledyard of Inside The Pylon. "I tell them I'm a baller. Put me on the field and I'll make plays."
The Cowboys will love that attitude as they try to use him as another weapon on this defense.