Saints Draft RB Alvin Kamara to Join Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram

Saints Draft RB Alvin Kamara to Join Adrian Peterson and Mark IngramApril 28, 2017
The New Orleans Saints selected former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara at No. 67 overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft on Friday in Philadelphia. And Twitter quickly lit up with opinions on the selection.
New Orleans Saints @Saints
With the 3rd pick of the 3rd round, the #Saints select Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6)! #SaintsDraft https://t.co/kuY50jHlEj4/29/2017, 1:45:13 AM
The Advocate's Nick Underhill likes what Kamara will bring to the New Orleans offense:
Nick Underhill @nick_underhill
Kamara gives the Saints a player who can dictate matchups in the passing game.4/29/2017, 1:44:06 AM
Nick Underhill @nick_underhill
Saints picked Alvin Kamara. Payton gets his third-down back. A need.4/29/2017, 1:41:43 AM
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the cost the Saints paid in order to move up and take Kamara:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Saints traded 7th-round pick and 2018 second-round pick to SF for a third this year. Says how much Saints loved RB Alvin Kamara.4/29/2017, 1:45:40 AM
CBSSports.com's Tom Fornelli thinks Kamara will be worth the investment:
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
Alvin Kamara could be an absolute STEAL for the Saints.4/29/2017, 1:45:17 AM
Here's how others reacted to the pick:
Nathanael Rutherford @Mr_Rutherford
Alvin Kamara in the pass happy Saints offense just isn't fair to the rest of the NFL Have fun, Local Trap Star https://t.co/DTovTSZ1R64/29/2017, 1:43:13 AM
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
pretty clear Saints are going to the ground game to extend Brees' career. He won't lead the league in attempts. Ingram, AP, Alvin Kamara4/29/2017, 1:48:01 AM
Mike Randle @FtsyWarriorMike
Let's check in on Mark Ingram after the Saints selected RB Alvin Kamara... https://t.co/7hCPowiQ3L4/29/2017, 1:48:25 AM
Tony Schultz @TonyPaintball
Saints take Alvin Kamara. AP sitting there like ... #NFLDraft https://t.co/059kRMj82T4/29/2017, 1:49:13 AM
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
People asking about Peterson and Ingram in regards to that pick -- Kamara is a VERY different type of back. Can use him all over the place.4/29/2017, 1:47:07 AM
Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke
Alvin Kamara trying to get reps in the New Orleans backfield like: https://t.co/PqEthH3MZs4/29/2017, 1:49:02 AM
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Saints coach Sean Payton personally worked out Alvin Kamara, his kind of weapon on third down. Lot of talent in the backfield4/29/2017, 1:48:00 AM
Kamara is an intriguing prospect, and he's garnered more than a few comparisons. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and Ian Kenyon, and Raymond Summerlin of Rotoworld all offered their takes:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Alvin Kamara = Devonta Freeman1/22/2017, 8:08:22 PM
Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
I get a real Lamar Miller vibe from Alvin Kamara1/24/2017, 7:20:48 PM
Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin
Kamara reminds me a lot of Duke Johnson, who I absolutely loved and think is not being used to his full potential in Cleveland.2/22/2017, 8:54:35 PM
Let's break down the skills Kamara brings to the table to inspire some of these comparisons.
For starters, Kamara rushed for 1,294 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers, adding 74 catches for 683 yards and another seven scores. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but consider that Kamara split time with talented running back Jalen Hurd for all of 2015 and half of 2016 before the latter left the program in late October.
Had Kamara been the feature back the entire time, those numbers likely would have increased.
He brings a lot of tools to the table. Mike Mayock of the NFL Network called him a special talent, praising his burst, acceleration and ability to make an impact as a receiver. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com also noted that Kamara looks natural as a receiver. Summerlin tweeted that "Kamara's contact balance is unreal."
Finally, Miller offered that Kamara "can be a fit in any offense with natural gifts."
Coming into the draft, there was little question that a lot of teams were very high on Kamara.
"Just turn on the Vanderbilt game," an NFL scout told Miller in late February. "The kid runs with vision, he has the burst we want to get past the defense and he's a damn good receiver out of the backfield. He's exactly what our league wants in a running back."
He also backed up his film with impressive athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.56 40-yard dash, posting 15 reps on the bench press and compiling an amazing 39.5" vertical and 131.0" broad jump.
Kamara is one of the truly intriguing players in this draft class. He wasn't as big of a name in college as Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook or Christian McCaffrey, but if he lives up to his scouting report, he could end up being the most dynamic running back selected, and one of the more impactful players in this draft class.
He'll have to prove he can be a true feature back in the NFL first, however. But his upside is immense, and his future could be very bright.