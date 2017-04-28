Saints Draft RB Alvin Kamara to Join Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram

Patrick Murphy-Racey/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints selected former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara at No. 67 overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft on Friday in Philadelphia. And Twitter quickly lit up with opinions on the selection.

The Advocate's Nick Underhill likes what Kamara will bring to the New Orleans offense:

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the cost the Saints paid in order to move up and take Kamara:

CBSSports.com's Tom Fornelli thinks Kamara will be worth the investment:

Here's how others reacted to the pick:

Kamara is an intriguing prospect, and he's garnered more than a few comparisons. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and Ian Kenyon, and Raymond Summerlin of Rotoworld all offered their takes:

Let's break down the skills Kamara brings to the table to inspire some of these comparisons.

For starters, Kamara rushed for 1,294 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers, adding 74 catches for 683 yards and another seven scores. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but consider that Kamara split time with talented running back Jalen Hurd for all of 2015 and half of 2016 before the latter left the program in late October.

Had Kamara been the feature back the entire time, those numbers likely would have increased.

He brings a lot of tools to the table. Mike Mayock of the NFL Network called him a special talent, praising his burst, acceleration and ability to make an impact as a receiver. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com also noted that Kamara looks natural as a receiver. Summerlin tweeted that "Kamara's contact balance is unreal."

Finally, Miller offered that Kamara "can be a fit in any offense with natural gifts."

Coming into the draft, there was little question that a lot of teams were very high on Kamara.

"Just turn on the Vanderbilt game," an NFL scout told Miller in late February. "The kid runs with vision, he has the burst we want to get past the defense and he's a damn good receiver out of the backfield. He's exactly what our league wants in a running back."

He also backed up his film with impressive athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.56 40-yard dash, posting 15 reps on the bench press and compiling an amazing 39.5" vertical and 131.0" broad jump.

Kamara is one of the truly intriguing players in this draft class. He wasn't as big of a name in college as Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook or Christian McCaffrey, but if he lives up to his scouting report, he could end up being the most dynamic running back selected, and one of the more impactful players in this draft class.

He'll have to prove he can be a true feature back in the NFL first, however. But his upside is immense, and his future could be very bright.