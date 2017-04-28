Jaguars Trade Up to Draft Cam Robinson to Pave Way for Leonard Fournette

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their offensive line by selecting Cam Robinson out of Alabama with the No. 34 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Jaguars moved up a pick to get Robinson, announcing they swapped second-rounders with the Seattle Seahawks and sent a sixth-round pick to Seattle.

Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars selected in the first round, welcomed his newest teammate:

Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher thought Jacksonville entered the draft with a clear focus to upgrade the offense:

Brent Sobleski of B/R thought Robinson was a nice addition for the Jags:

Here's how others reacted to the selection:

Robinson is a polarizing prospect, with question marks about where he will even play at the next level.

Mike Mayock of NFL Network has listed him as an interior offensive lineman and expects him to move to guard. Bucky Brooks of NFL Network argues he is "probably better suited to play on the right side" due to his run-blocking ability, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

However, Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated believes he not only could be a franchise left tackle, he is the most talented tackle in the draft:

Robinson has great size for the position at 6'6", 322 pounds. Although he isn't the fastest player in the class, his athleticism at this frame is impressive with a 40-yard dash time of 5.15 seconds and three-cone drill time of 7.81 seconds.

He also completed an impressive college career that saw him become a starter for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman. He spent three years anchoring the offensive line and finished last season with the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.

As Robinson noted at the combine, he also had success against some of the best prospects in the class, via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com:

Myles Garrett totaled just one sack in three games against Alabama.

Robinson has struggled sometimes with consistency, while his technique could still use some work. He was also arrested in 2016 for narcotics possession and possession of stolen firearms, but the district attorney did not prosecute the crime.

However, the Jaguars felt good enough about the lineman's upside to take him in the second round, hoping he can make an early impact at the next level.