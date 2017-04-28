Jaguars Trade Up to Draft Cam Robinson to Pave Way for Leonard Fournette

Jaguars Trade Up to Draft Cam Robinson to Pave Way for Leonard FournetteApril 28, 2017
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their offensive line by selecting Cam Robinson out of Alabama with the No. 34 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
#JAXDraft17 @Jaguars
The #Jaguars have selected Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson w/ the 34th overall pick #JAXDraft17 coverage ➡ https://t.co/cTo81ez8LM https://t.co/OUV500zZJR4/28/2017, 11:23:13 PM
The Jaguars moved up a pick to get Robinson, announcing they swapped second-rounders with the Seattle Seahawks and sent a sixth-round pick to Seattle.
Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars selected in the first round, welcomed his newest teammate:
7⃣ Leonard Fournette @_fournette
Welcome cam Robinson4/28/2017, 11:21:09 PM
Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher thought Jacksonville entered the draft with a clear focus to upgrade the offense:
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
Fournette and Cam Robinson give you a pretty clear idea as to what JAX wants to do going forward.4/28/2017, 11:21:14 PM
Brent Sobleski of B/R thought Robinson was a nice addition for the Jags:
Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski
Leonard Fournette running behind Cam Robinson is exciting.4/28/2017, 11:19:30 PM
Here's how others reacted to the selection:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Cam Robinson is the 8th Alabama OL taken in the last 5 drafts. That’s currently 3 more than any other school. https://t.co/YoPh5iGU4P4/28/2017, 11:24:37 PM
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Jags trying to incubate Bortles - go with tackle Cam Robinson from Alabama. Lot of issues to sort out but an NFL body4/28/2017, 11:23:57 PM
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
Cam Robinson makes a lot more sense for the Jaguars than Lamp would've. Power scheme is going to maximize Fournette, not zone.4/28/2017, 11:24:12 PM
Marcus Spears @mspear96
Here's Cam Robinson going to Jville!! Great value4/28/2017, 11:21:55 PM
Robinson is a polarizing prospect, with question marks about where he will even play at the next level.
Mike Mayock of NFL Network has listed him as an interior offensive lineman and expects him to move to guard. Bucky Brooks of NFL Network argues he is "probably better suited to play on the right side" due to his run-blocking ability, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
However, Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated believes he not only could be a franchise left tackle, he is the most talented tackle in the draft:
SI NFL @si_nfl
Cam Robinson has flaws, but despite pushes from other prospects he's still the draft's best OT (by @ChrisBurke_SI) https://t.co/o1hsxfU5Kt https://t.co/VZKAoCmEpH3/18/2017, 5:14:04 PM
Robinson has great size for the position at 6'6", 322 pounds. Although he isn't the fastest player in the class, his athleticism at this frame is impressive with a 40-yard dash time of 5.15 seconds and three-cone drill time of 7.81 seconds.
He also completed an impressive college career that saw him become a starter for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman. He spent three years anchoring the offensive line and finished last season with the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.
As Robinson noted at the combine, he also had success against some of the best prospects in the class, via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com:
Chase Goodbread @ChaseGoodbread
Alabama OT Cam Robinson said his 3 games vs. Myles Garrett are 3 of his best films for NFL scouts. "Just look at the tape." #NFLCombine3/2/2017, 10:58:51 PM
Myles Garrett totaled just one sack in three games against Alabama.
Robinson has struggled sometimes with consistency, while his technique could still use some work. He was also arrested in 2016 for narcotics possession and possession of stolen firearms, but the district attorney did not prosecute the crime.
However, the Jaguars felt good enough about the lineman's upside to take him in the second round, hoping he can make an early impact at the next level.