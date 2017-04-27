Adoree' Jackson to Titans: Twitter Reacts as CB Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Adoree' Jackson to Titans: Twitter Reacts as CB Is Selected in 2017 NFL DraftApril 27, 2017
The Tennessee Titans selected Adoree' Jackson with the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft Thursday.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
A Trojan heading to Tennessee! Titans take USC CB Adoree' Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick. https://t.co/fZpgjm8pgh4/28/2017, 2:21:00 AM
Tennessee Titans @Titans
With the 18th overall pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Titans select @USC_Athletics CB Adoree' Jackson. https://t.co/HDqYVCwTBX4/28/2017, 2:20:55 AM
Jackson tweeted about his selection:
Adoree' Jackson @AdoreeKnows
Ain't it a blessing 🙏🏾4/28/2017, 2:26:29 AM
NFL Network's Dan Hellie tweeted how Tennessee got two exciting players in the first round, with Jackson and wide receiver Corey Davis:
Dan Hellie @DanHellie
Titans draft = playmakers4/28/2017, 2:22:42 AM
Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens congratulated his former teammate:
Suzy @Sua_Cravens
Ayeeeeeeee @AdoreeKnows congrats bro !!!!!!!!! I'm so hyped for you bro. YOU MY SOOONNNNNN 😂😂😂✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 #fighton4/28/2017, 2:21:35 AM
Here's how others reacted to the pick:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
At No. 18, the #Titans select #USC CB Adoree Jackson. One of the prospects with the highest upside.4/28/2017, 2:20:59 AM
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Thought Adoree Jackson might be there for Dallas at 28. Surprised he went 18 to Tenn. Guess teams afraid of RFoster's test, incident.4/28/2017, 2:22:47 AM
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Titans go with USC CB Adoree Jackson at 18. Making big strides to upgrade the secondary after also signing Logan Ryan4/28/2017, 2:19:45 AM
Juju Smith-Schuster @TEAM_JUJU9
DEUCE!!!! Congrats to my boy!!!! @AdoreeKnows https://t.co/a2IQQxdDET4/28/2017, 2:24:33 AM
After catching 27 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015, Jackson featured less on the offensive side of the ball in 2016. The move worked out well as the junior finished with a career-high 55 combined tackles and five interceptions.
Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon
Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17
NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker
What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?
Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?
Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft
Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft
Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?
Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"
Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft
Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL
Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft
Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day
What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?
Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL
Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance
What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?
Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys
Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing
Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine
Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing
Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore
Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA
Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market
Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing
Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick
Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine
Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?
Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question
Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?
NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?
NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor
Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine
Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop
NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount
Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options
NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?
The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross
NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?
Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested
Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson
Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE
Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?
Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?
NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?
Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine
Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns
Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine
Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine
Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire
Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation
Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys
Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz
Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins
Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine
Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh
Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh
Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft
Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use
Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget
Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career
Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy
Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary
Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick
History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI
Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse
A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL
Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI
NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson
Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016
Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency
Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging
Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland
Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB
Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?
NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?
Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI
Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?
Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI
Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason
Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season
Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?
Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day
Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job
Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'
Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI
Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI
Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers
Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans
NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top
Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"
Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?
Focusing more on defense was also a smart move for Jackson's pro prospects, since his NFL future will undoubtedly be in the secondary rather than wide receiver.
While Jackson was one of the more exciting players to watch in college football the last couple of years, his potential at the next level is somewhat uncertain.
He measured in at 5'10" and 186 pounds at the combine, according to NFL.com, which isn't ideal size for the position. His 4.42-second 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical leap did to some extent address concerns about whether he had the necessary physical gifts, however.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer last November, a pair of NFL scouts had some concerns about Jackson.
"He may struggle against a bigger receiver, get pushed off a route or bounce off a tackle," one scout said. "You don't like to draft a small corner in the first round unless they're really dynamic. This guy may be. He's pretty damn good."
The other scout questioned why Jackson had a tendency to allow his man to get in behind him down the field despite his impressive quickness.
In USC's 26-13 upset of Washington last year, John Ross memorably blew past Jackson for a 70-yard touchdown reception.
The play was an illustration of a bigger problem for Jackson. For somebody as talented and athletic as him, Jackson allowed too many big plays. And while his aggressive nature allowed him to intercept five passes, he also played himself out of position by jumping routes and taking too many risks.
Like Tyrann Mathieu in 2013, Jackson could prove to be a steal for Tennessee.
The USC star can be an immediate option in the return game after averaging 29.5 yards per kick return and 15.8 yards per punt return as a junior. In addition, Jackson has all of the tools to become a consistent cover corner in the NFL if he can rein in his aggression and learn how to read the game better.
Signing Logan Ryan was a nice addition to the secondary, but the Titans still lack a true shutdown cornerback. Jackson may not be that player right out of the gate, but he has the potential to fill that role.
At the very least, Jackson will be an upgrade over LeShaun Sims.