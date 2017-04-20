2017 Chicago Bears Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears aren't poised to compete for an NFC North title in 2017, but they will be under the microscope following some key changes to their offense in the offseason.

Not only did Alshon Jeffery depart in free agency and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team jettisoned quarterback Jay Cutler and signed Mike Glennon to take his spot under center.

That move, which cost the Bears $45 million over three years, means Glennon will be under pressure to perform. But if he's able to prove detractors wrong and lift the Bears up after they sputtered under Cutler's guidance, the Windy City could experience something of a gridiron revival this season.

Here's a look at the opponents Chicago will face starting in September, courtesy of NFL.com.

Schedule

Chicago Bears 2017 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 10 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at Green Bay Packers 8:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN 5 Oct. 9 Minnesota Vikings 8:30 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 15 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox 9 BYE ---- ---- ---- 10 Nov. 12 Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 San Francisco 49ers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 16 at Detroit Lions 4:30 p.m. NFL Network 16 Dec. 24 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Source: NFL.com

Analysis

With the Bears, it all comes down to Glennon.

Although the defense needs to make some serious improvements after ranking 24th in points per game allowed (24.9) last season, the offense has failed to produce high marks through the air over the past few seasons.

Enter the team's new signal-caller, who made it no secret he thinks he can solve the team's quarterbacking woes.

"When I watched the Bears film, I saw a great offensive line, I saw a great running game and I saw playmakers on the outside," Glennon said, per Larry Mayer of the team's official website. "I saw a system that I felt fit my skill set. This was a team that I thought about over these last few months. I'm just excited that it all worked out the way that I hoped and envisioned."

The problem, though, is that the Bears no longer have elite weapons along the boundary.



With Jeffery in the City of Brotherly Love, Chicago has been left with the likes of Kevin White, Eddie Royal, Markus Wheaton, Cameron Meredith and Kendall Wright as its primary receiving targets.

That group certainly packs potential, but it's not exactly a corps full of proven commodities. As a result, expectations should be tempered as the Bears continue to retool their offense.

In order to take some pressure off Glennon, look for Chicago's coaching staff to lean heavily on second-year running back Jordan Howard after he finished second in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie.

Pivotal Matchups

The Bears own the NFL's 19th-toughest schedule in terms of opponents' 2016 winning percentage (.479), per CBSSports.com's John Breech, but wins figure to be few and far between in 2017.

As a result, fans should be focused on games that give Chicago its best chance to emerge victorious.

That means all eyes figure to be trained on the Bears' showdowns with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, for starters.

However, the Bears do always play teams in the NFC North tough—which means a couple of division wins could be in order if things break the right way.

Case in point: Although the Bears finished 3-13 last season, two of their three wins came against divisional opponents (Detroit and Minnesota).

So while a fourth straight year of residency in the NFC North cellar may be in order, the Bears do have a slew of games worth looking forward to as they seek to make minor strides in the win column.