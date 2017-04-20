    2017 Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals talks with Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 25, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Coming off an underwhelming 2016 season and a rough offseason, the Arizona Cardinals will head into the 2017 regular season with major question marks.

    Following a resurgent 2015, Carson Palmer showed his age last year. The 37-year-old threw for 4,233 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. 

    Despite David Johnson emerging as an All-Pro running back, the Cardinals ranked 21st in offensive efficiency, down from fourth in 2015, per Football Outsiders.

    Having to rely on Palmer once again wouldn't be as big of a concern if Arizona had been able to lock down its key free agents in the spring. Instead, Tony Jefferson, D.J. Swearinger and Calais Campbell all left, and beyond the arrival of Antoine Bethea, the Cardinals weren't able to fully replace their experience and production.

    Unless Palmer reverts to his 2015 self, Arizona could be looking at a second straight year without the playoffs.

     

    Schedule

    Arizona Cardinals' 2017 Regular-Season Schedule
    WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
    1Sept. 10at Detroit Lions1 p.m.Fox
    2Sept. 17at Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.Fox
    3Sept. 25vs. Dallas Cowboys8:30 p.m.ESPN
    4Oct. 1vs. San Francisco 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox
    5Oct. 8at Philadelphia Eagles1 p.m.Fox
    6Oct. 15vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:05 p.m.Fox
    7Oct. 22at Los Angeles Rams1 p.m.Fox
    8BYEBYEBYEBYE
    9Nov. 5at San Francisco 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox
    10Nov. 9vs. Seattle Seahawks8:25 p.m.NBC/NFL Network/Amazon
    11Nov. 19at Houston Texans1 p.m.Fox
    12Nov. 26vs. Jacksonville Jaguars4:25 p.m.CBS
    13Dec. 3vs. Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m.Fox
    14Dec. 10vs. Tennessee Titans4:05 p.m.CBS
    15Dec. 17at Washington Redskins1 p.m.Fox
    16Dec. 24vs. New York Giants4:25 p.m.Fox
    17Dec. 31at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m.Fox
    Source: NFL.com

     

    Analysis

    HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Calais Campbell #93 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before a preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 28, 2016 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Cardinals 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The NFC West got the luck of the draw in that it's matched up with the AFC South—the weakest of the conference's four divisions—in 2017.

    Campbell will return to Arizona as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags spent big this offseason, bringing in the veteran defensive lineman as well as A.J. Bouye and Barry Church. 

    ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco thinks the Jaguars defense will be a major strength:

    While Jacksonville should be better, the team invested a lot in free agents with little return in 2015, so expectations will be somewhat tempered.

    The Cardinals were slightly unfortunate in that they drew the two best teams in the AFC South on the road. Playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and Houston Texans in Week 11 won't be gimmes by any stretch, especially with J.J. Watt back on the field for the latter.

    Staying in the NFC, Arizona will have tricky games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and plays each of the four NFC East teams. The Dallas Cowboys were the top seed in the conference a year ago, and the Philadelphia Eagles will improve after going 7-9 but ranking fourth in overall efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

    Looking at the schedule, qualifying for the playoffs won't be easy for the Cardinals in 2017, but their slate of games isn't so difficult that the postseason is already out of the question.

     

    Pivotal Matchups

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 01: Tight end Lance Kendricks #88 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball in the third quarter against cornerback Marcus Cooper #41 of the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, Ca
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

    The Cardinals' six division games will be the most important on their schedule, and among those six, their four dates with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers may be pivotal to their playoff hopes.

    The Rams and 49ers made coaching changes and generally appear to be headed in the right direction. Both are likely another year or two away from playoff contention, though, whereas Arizona's window to win is right now.

    The Cardinals can't afford to drop too many of their head-to-head meetings against Los Angeles and San Francisco because they'll then have to make up the wins elsewhere.

    Assuming Arizona's likeliest road to the postseason is via the wild card, the team's matchups with Tampa Bay and Philadelphia could carry significant implications by season's end. Like the Cardinals, the Buccaneers and Eagles appear to be fighting for second in their division, so they'll be among Arizona's top competition for the NFC's two wild-card berths.