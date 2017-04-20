2017 Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Coming off an underwhelming 2016 season and a rough offseason, the Arizona Cardinals will head into the 2017 regular season with major question marks.

Following a resurgent 2015, Carson Palmer showed his age last year. The 37-year-old threw for 4,233 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Despite David Johnson emerging as an All-Pro running back, the Cardinals ranked 21st in offensive efficiency, down from fourth in 2015, per Football Outsiders.

Having to rely on Palmer once again wouldn't be as big of a concern if Arizona had been able to lock down its key free agents in the spring. Instead, Tony Jefferson, D.J. Swearinger and Calais Campbell all left, and beyond the arrival of Antoine Bethea, the Cardinals weren't able to fully replace their experience and production.

Unless Palmer reverts to his 2015 self, Arizona could be looking at a second straight year without the playoffs.

Schedule

Arizona Cardinals' 2017 Regular-Season Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info 1 Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 17 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 25 vs. Dallas Cowboys 8:30 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 at Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 8 BYE BYE BYE BYE 9 Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFL Network/Amazon 11 Nov. 19 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 at Washington Redskins 1 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 24 vs. New York Giants 4:25 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Source: NFL.com

Analysis

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFC West got the luck of the draw in that it's matched up with the AFC South—the weakest of the conference's four divisions—in 2017.

Campbell will return to Arizona as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags spent big this offseason, bringing in the veteran defensive lineman as well as A.J. Bouye and Barry Church.

ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco thinks the Jaguars defense will be a major strength:

While Jacksonville should be better, the team invested a lot in free agents with little return in 2015, so expectations will be somewhat tempered.

The Cardinals were slightly unfortunate in that they drew the two best teams in the AFC South on the road. Playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and Houston Texans in Week 11 won't be gimmes by any stretch, especially with J.J. Watt back on the field for the latter.

Staying in the NFC, Arizona will have tricky games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and plays each of the four NFC East teams. The Dallas Cowboys were the top seed in the conference a year ago, and the Philadelphia Eagles will improve after going 7-9 but ranking fourth in overall efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Looking at the schedule, qualifying for the playoffs won't be easy for the Cardinals in 2017, but their slate of games isn't so difficult that the postseason is already out of the question.

Pivotal Matchups

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Cardinals' six division games will be the most important on their schedule, and among those six, their four dates with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers may be pivotal to their playoff hopes.

The Rams and 49ers made coaching changes and generally appear to be headed in the right direction. Both are likely another year or two away from playoff contention, though, whereas Arizona's window to win is right now.

The Cardinals can't afford to drop too many of their head-to-head meetings against Los Angeles and San Francisco because they'll then have to make up the wins elsewhere.

Assuming Arizona's likeliest road to the postseason is via the wild card, the team's matchups with Tampa Bay and Philadelphia could carry significant implications by season's end. Like the Cardinals, the Buccaneers and Eagles appear to be fighting for second in their division, so they'll be among Arizona's top competition for the NFC's two wild-card berths.