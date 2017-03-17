    PGA

    Golfer Cody Gribble Pushes Gator into Water at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2017

    Cody Gribble has clearly never seen Happy Gilmore.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, the 26-year-old golfer noticed an alligator perched near the lake. Gribble went full Steve Irwin and pushed the beast back into the water before strolling along the course.

    According to the Associated Press, this is common for the Dallas native. Apparently, he does it all the time.

    "They're not going to catch you a couple of steps down," Gribble told the AP. "They're going to get you really quick early, but if I'm not in its way—I'm right behind him—it's not going to happen."

    Gribble also said he thought this particular gator "needed some exercise."

    Despite delivering the highlight of the day, Gribble shot five over par.

