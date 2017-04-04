College Basketball Rankings 2016-17: Bleacher Report's Final Top 25

1 of 26

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

We have our national champion, crowned Monday night in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a massive crowd that witnessed the culmination of another tremendous college basketball season. Now the memories from this campaign will have to carry us through the sport's long, seven-month offseason.

Having a final ranking of the best teams in the country can help, and our college basketball staff has got you covered.

The final Bleacher Report Top 25 was voted on by staff writers Kerry Miller, C.J. Moore and Brian Pedersen, each of whom submitted a ballot. Teams were awarded points based on their rankings on each ballot, with 25 points for first place all the way down to one for 25th. The top 25 vote-getters made our final poll.