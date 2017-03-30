Ranking the Top 10 Players to Watch in the 2017 Final Four

1 of 11

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The four teams remaining in the hunt for college basketball's national title got there by making the most of what they had at their disposal. That includes some of the best players in the country, which means the Final Four will make for a great display of both team performances and individual efforts.

While Gonzaga, Oregon and South Carolina aren't considered "blue bloods" like fellow Final Four qualifier North Carolina, they aren't lacking in star power. That trio touts seven of the 10 best players in action Saturday, so it's possible some of them will be cutting down a net Monday night.

One thing you won't see among the best players at the Final Four are freshmen, particularly those expected to be in the NBA in a few months. None of the 17 one-and-done prospects DraftExpress projects to be drafted in June are still active.

The following 10 players are ranked based on talent, statistical production and importance to their respective teams.