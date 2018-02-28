LaMarcus Aldridge Out vs. Pelicans After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge exited Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a sprained right ankle, ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright reported.

He was subsequently ruled out for the second half.

The Spurs surprised many when they signed Aldridge to a three-year extension worth a little over $72 million in October. The six-time All-Star averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year, both of which were his lowest since his rookie season in 2006-07.

Still, Aldridge is San Antonio's second-best player, and he has stepped up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who has missed most of the season while nursing a quad injury.

Through 56 games, Aldridge is posting 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists a night. According to NBA.com, the Spurs have had a 4.9 net rating per 100 possessions with him on the court.

Still, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is among the brightest minds in the NBA, so fans will trust him to find a way to fill the void Aldridge's injury creates in San Antonio's rotation.