    Former World Champion Kickboxer Curtis Page Facing 22 Sex Charges

    Curtis Page, a three-time world champion in kickboxing, is currently standing trial for the alleged rape and sexual assault of three different women. 

    Per Ben Wilkinson of the Daily Mail, Page has been accused of "22 historical sex assaults and rapes against three girls over a decade."

    Page, who has denied the charges, is alleged to have sexually assaulted and raped these women as young as 11 years old during his time as a martial arts instructor at various different clubs in England. 

    "Mr. Page had a liking for young girls and groomed them," prosecutor James Thacker said during the court proceedings at Isleworth Crown Court in London, per Wilkinson. "All of these girls lacked father figures in their lives and looked up to Mr. Page as person of authority. He drove a wedge between them and their families."

    One woman said Page first groped her at the age of 11, more than 30 years ago, and she "came forward in 2013 after seeing a photograph of herself when she was 11."

    Page is facing 14 charges of indecent assault, six charges of rape and two counts of sex with a child under the age of 13. 

