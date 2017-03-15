    Buzzer Beaters

    Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    1. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    2. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    3. History of Vinsanity

    4. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    5. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    6. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    7. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    8. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    9. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    10. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    11. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    12. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    13. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    14. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    15. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    16. This Night in the NBA

    17. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    18. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    19. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    20. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    21. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    22. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    23. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    24. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    25. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    26. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    27. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    28. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    29. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    30. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    31. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    32. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    33. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    34. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    35. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    36. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    37. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    38. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    39. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    40. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    41. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    42. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    43. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    44. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    45. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    46. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    47. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    48. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    49. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    50. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    51. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    52. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    53. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    54. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    55. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    56. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    57. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    58. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    59. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    60. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    61. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    62. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    63. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    64. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    65. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    66. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    67. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    68. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    69. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    70. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    71. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    72. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    73. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    74. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    75. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    76. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    77. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    78. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    79. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    80. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    81. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    82. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    83. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    84. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    85. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    86. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    87. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    88. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    89. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    90. How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8

    91. Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term

    92. The Next Adrian Peterson? Najee Harris Breaks 7 Tackles on Beast-Mode TD Run

    93. Gridiron Heights, Episode 7: A Rookie Monster Has Players Scared in Town

    94. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Week 9 in 60 Seconds

    95. Gridiron Heights: Cam, Von Miller Make Up, Tom Brady Escapes from Goodell’s Dog House

    96. Notre Dame Football Has Special Gift for 18-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor

    97. The Inspirational Ezra Frech

    98. Gridiron Heights: Odell & Josh Take It Outside, and Two Rookies Ride the Rookie Roller Coaster

    99. Barrett Sallee's College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 4

    100. Will the 2021 HOF Class Be the Greatest Ever?

    Team Stream NowB/R VideoMarch 15, 2017

    March Madness buzzer-beaters are some of the most incredible moments in sports.

    During the 2015 NCAA tournament, Georgia State's R.J. Hunter hit a three to help the Panthers knock off Baylor in the first round.

    Watch the video above to learn more about that incredible moment in March Madness history.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 