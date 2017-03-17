NCAA Tournament 2017: Biggest Surprises from Day 3

1 of 5

Northwestern had a chance to win its first-ever NCAA tournament game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Day 3 on the schedule, Day 1 in our hearts.

None of these March Madness Thursdays are exactly the same. Sure, year after year, all us fans spend them on a comfortable seat with perhaps something tall and cool in our general vicinity, but for every measure of order in our own actions there are several doses of chaos on the court.

Despite a majority of higher-seeded wins Thursday, this 2017 NCAA tournament Day 3 featured its share of eyebrow-raising moments. Did you miss some or all of the action? Looking for a little bit of context? Here are the biggest surprises from one of the most perennially surprising days in sports.