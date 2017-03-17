NCAA Tournament 2017: Biggest Surprises from Day 3
NCAA Tournament 2017: Biggest Surprises from Day 3
Day 3 on the schedule, Day 1 in our hearts.
None of these March Madness Thursdays are exactly the same. Sure, year after year, all us fans spend them on a comfortable seat with perhaps something tall and cool in our general vicinity, but for every measure of order in our own actions there are several doses of chaos on the court.
Despite a majority of higher-seeded wins Thursday, this 2017 NCAA tournament Day 3 featured its share of eyebrow-raising moments. Did you miss some or all of the action? Looking for a little bit of context? Here are the biggest surprises from one of the most perennially surprising days in sports.
Sean O'Mara Breaks Out in Xavier Upset of Maryland
The late-February loss of Michal Cekovsky to a fractured left ankle hurt Maryland in a big way. That was never more in evidence than it was Thursday, when No. 11 seed Xavier's lightly regarded bigs plowed through the No. 6-seeded Terrapins for a solid upset victory, 76-65.
At the tip of the metaphorical spear was Sean O'Mara, the 6'10" junior who was previously Musketeer No. 7 with 5.5 points per game. He also averaged 2.8 rebounds.
Against an undermanned, Cekovsky-less Maryland frontcourt, O'Mara went for 18 points and seven rebounds. Even star point guard Melo Trimble—perhaps playing his last game in a Maryland uniform—couldn't bail out the team when he finished with 13 points, three assists and two steals.
Xavier advances to face Florida State on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee Beats Minnesota in 5-12 Upset
Last season, the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State University were a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament. They took down second-seeded Michigan State.
Perhaps their 81-72 upset of Minnesota on Thursday wasn't quite as dramatic, but it was an upset nevertheless, and it further establishes MTSU as a giant killer to be reckoned with. It also registered as the first 5-12 upheaval of this tournament.
JaCorey Williams, Giddy Potts and Reggie Upshaw combined for 47 Blue Raider points, but it was a team effort for MTSU. Minnesota's leading scorer, Nate Mason, had an off night, shooting only 2-of-10 from the field for five points—well below his 15.5 per game average.
Virginia Scored More Than 70 Points
You are to be praised, Virginia Cavaliers. This is the stuff of kings!
As you know, the No. 5-seeded Cavaliers are second in adjusted defense nationally, according to KenPom.com, but they're dead last in adjusted tempo, according to the same site.
So it's hard to get the kinds of possessions it takes to score the big seven-zero. UVA managed only 66.6 per contest on the year.
It must have been heartening for Cavs fans, then, when they went for 76 in staving off a game No. 12-seeded UNC Wilmington.
Senior guard London Perrantes was the catalyst with 24 points for Virginia, and Marial Shayok came off the bench and out of nowhere to add 23.
Last-Second Mistake Lifts Northwestern
You have to feel bad for Matthew Fisher-Davis.
After putting in a team-leading 22 points, the junior intentionally fouled Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh with 14.6 seconds left. At the time, Fisher-Davis' Vanderbilt team led the Wildcats 66-65.
But then came the foul, and two made free throws from McIntosh put Northwestern—playing in its first NCAA tournament—up for good.
"I actually thought we were down one," Fisher-Davis said afterward, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Coach [Bryce Drew] pointed at him, but he was just telling me that was my matchup. I took it as (I should) foul."
Lots of credit to Fisher-Davis for facing the music after the game. If it's any consolation to Commodores fans, Northwestern must face top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!