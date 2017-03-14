Kickboxer Scott Marsden Dies at 14 After Collapsing During Title Fight

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Marsden, a 14-year-old kickboxer, has died after collapsing during a national championship fight in Leeds, England, on Saturday.

BBC News reported Tuesday the West Yorkshire Police were looking into the situation but were not currently treating his death as suspicious.

Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing posted a message on Facebook early Sunday about the incident:

M.A.S. later announced training is "cancelled until further notice."

World Kickboxing Association England president Jon Green released a statement to BBC News about the youth fighter's death.

"Not just WKA but the world of Kickboxing is mourning such a well loved and respected fighter and sportsman," Green said. "One of our finest champions in every sense in the ring and true ambassador of the values out of the ring."

Martin Robinson of the Daily Mail noted the title bout was not sanctioned by the British Kickboxing Council because fighters under 16 were allowed to "kick and punch each other in the head."

An eyewitness to the tragedy told the Daily Mail that Marsden didn't collapse due to a blow to the head, though. Exactly what caused the medical emergency, and whether it was related to an underlying medical issue, isn't yet known.

Stephen Jones of the Daily Mirror passed along comments from Leeds District Detective Inspector Phil Jackson about Marsden.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and inquiries are being carried out into the circumstances for a report to the Coroner," Jackson said. "We are in contact with the family and are offering them every support at what is understandably a very difficult time for them."

A fundraising page has been started in the Sheffield native's memory, according to Matthew Taylor of the Guardian. The report noted the standout teenage competitor was a rising star in the sport, winning a gold title at the 2015 WKA Finals in Spain.