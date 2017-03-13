LaVar Ball Talks Beating Michael Jordan, $1 Billion Shoe Deal for Sons

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LaVar Ball hasn't been shy about hyping up his children, but now he wants everyone to know just how good he was at basketball.

"Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one," Ball said Monday, per Josh Peter of USA Today.

The father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball and Chino Hills High School players LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball believes he would have used his size at 6'6", 270 pounds to his advantage.

"I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left," Ball said. "He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can't go around me. He's not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."

Considering Jordan is a five-time NBA MVP, six-time NBA champion, nine-time first team all-defense and generally considered one of the best basketball players ever to live, this is quite a bit of confidence.

It also makes his previous comments about Lonzo Ball being better than Stephen Curry seem mild.

However, his bravado might lead to more than just fun talk. The father believes his sons' talents could beckon the largest shoe marketing deal in history.

"A billion dollars, it has to be there," Ball said. "That's our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don't even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 mil over 10 years."

He apparently hasn't decided whether Nike, Adidas or Under Armour gets the deal, as long as it's a package deal and for quite a bit of money.

Until then, LaVar Ball will try to continue generating revenue through his Big Baller Brand website.