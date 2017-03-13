Sylvester Stallone Shares 'Rocky III' Photo, Diet Details

It's been nearly 35 years since Rocky III premiered, but even now we are learning things about it that we never knew.

This weekend, Sylvester Stallone shared a photo from the set along with some fascinating details.

Apparently, the actor pushed his body to the extreme for the movie. Not only was his diet strict, but he also utilized some interesting techniques in order to do the fight scenes:

Just for fun… A flashback from Rocky three. Between rounds I would get lightheaded and quite exhausted. I was on a very high protein diet which did not provide Much physical or mental energy. During the period I only ate very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of scoops of tuna fish. Sounds incredible right? At the time my body fat got down to 2.9 which is a really dangerous level. I may have looked pretty good on the outside but inside it was very dangerous thing to do. But I wanted the movie to be about change. How people have to adapt to different challenges because if they don't they will be conquered. I will always believe the adaptation is the key to survival and that's what this story was all about ... and while, getting smashed by Superstrong,CLUBBER LANG continuously four months of rehearsal plus the fight, tended to wear a person out so I would literally go to the corner between rounds, when I wasn't directing and try to get some blood back into my head so I could carry-on with the complicated fight choreography … It's funny, I never knew this picture existed!

That's intense.

Given the legacy the Rocky films created, Stallone can look back at all the hard work and say it was worth it.

[Sylvester Stallone]