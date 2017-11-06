Harry Kane Ruled out for England's Next 2 Friendlies with Knee Injury

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane will miss England's upcoming matches against Germany and Brazil due to injury.

News of the problem accrued by the striker came courtesy of the Guardian's Daniel Taylor on Monday.

"Kane was hurt in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on Sunday and stayed in London for treatment while the other England players reported for duty at St George’s Park," Taylor's report noted. Daniel Sturridge and Jermain Defoe are said to be being considered as replacements.

According to BBC Sport, the striker is suffering with a knee issue.

Any knock to Kane sets pulses racing among the Spurs and England fanbase, as he's developed into one of the best centre-forwards in the Premier League.

The forward shone in 2016-17, finishing as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals in 30 appearances. He's started this term sensationally, too, netting eight goals in 10 top-flight games.

There's so much variety to Kane's play—he can score goals with both feet and is excellent in the air. Additionally, his work with his back to goal has improved, while his movement is intelligent and his work rate for the team is exceptional.

Needless to say, for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and England manager Gareth Southgate, there's no other player in their respective squads who can offer what Kane does.

At times, Pochettino has called on Heung-Min Son to lead the line; while the South Korea international is naturally an attacking midfielder, his energy and eye for goal mean he's a fine option up top, too. After his summer transfer, Fernando Llorente is also an option.

For England, Kane's absence may present a chance for Tammy Abraham, who has been called up to the senior squad for the first time. Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy are other options.

But Kane is one of a kind and supporters will be desperate to see him recover from this latest setback as quickly as possible.