    Northwestern Basketball

    Northwestern Goes Dancing for 1st Time in Program History

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2017

    The anxiety. The fear of getting snubbed.

    For Northwestern basketball fans, all those emotions gave way to feelings of joy and ecstasy Sunday, when the Wildcats made the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

    Even after a disastrous 76-48 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, Northwestern (23-11) will continue its dream season against Vanderbilt in the first round. The selection ended a 78-year stretch in which the Wildcats did not get invited to the Big Dance.

    Even Northwestern alumna Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose son Charlie Hall plays for the Wildcats, joined in on the fun.

    Dance as long as you can, Northwestern fans. Your wait is finally over.

