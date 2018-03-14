Trevor Siemian Trade to Vikings Reportedly Being 'Finalized' with Broncos

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will reportedly trade Trevor Siemian this offseason.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Minnesota Vikings were "finalizing a trade" for the fourth-year quarterback. The Broncos will send Siemian and a "late-round" 2018 pick to Minnesota in exchange for a 2019 draft pick from the Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The fact the Broncos are parting ways with Siemian is not surprising. He continued to struggle in his second season as the team's starting quarterback, and it became clear he wasn't going to be Denver's long-term answer at the position.

Whether they give Paxton Lynch a serious shot to be the starter or select a quarterback in the 2018 NFL draft, the Broncos needed to go in a different direction.

The bigger shock is that Denver found a willing partner to execute a trade.

Siemian only counts for $705,000 against the salary cap and has one more year left on his contract, so the Vikings aren't assuming a major financial burden.

Between 2016 and 2017, Siemian threw for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 25 games. He also completed 59.3 percent of his passes and had a 79.9 quarterback rating.

Football Outsiders ranked Siemian 22nd and 33rd among qualified quarterbacks in defense-adjusted yards above replacement during that span as well.

Adding further concern, Siemian had surgery on his left shoulder in January. It was the second straight year he had an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that required surgery.

While the second procedure shouldn't jeopardize Siemian's availability for the 2018 season, it raises questions about his durability.

In Siemian, the Vikings are getting a backup quarterback on a reasonable salary (Schefter reported the team is signing Kirk Cousins), and there's little based on Siemian's performance the past two years that would point to a breakout on the horizon next season.