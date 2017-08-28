David Wright's Shoulder Injury Rehab Assignment Shut Down Due to Pain

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets third baseman David Wright ended his rehab assignment Monday.

Marc Carig of Newsday shared the Mets' medical updates, which noted Wright will be re-examined in New York after ending the rehab:

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports said shoulder pain forced Wright to end his rehab after just three games.

This is yet another setback for Wright after he dealt with the shoulder injury before the season started. He has yet to play a game in 2017 and played just 37 games in 2016 because of a herniated disc and 38 games in 2015 after suffering a spinal injury.

Missed time has become a pattern with Wright (134 games in 2014 and 112 in 2013 as well), but he was one of the most dangerous offensive infielders in the league during his prime. He is a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger and has five different seasons with more than 25 home runs and 100 RBI on his resume.

New York will likely continue to rely on the combination of Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera and Matt Reynolds at third base with Wright's return seemingly not imminent.

The Mets have grown accustomed to playing without Wright in recent years, but he is still a veteran leader in the clubhouse and adds power to the order. They are a more dangerous team when he is healthy and on the field.