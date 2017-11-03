    Larry Nance Hand Injury Suffered vs. Trail Blazers Diagnosed as Fracture

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 2: Larry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 2, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
    Cameron Browne/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers power forward Larry Nance Jr. left Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left hand injury and did not return. 

    According to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli, x-rays revealed a broken left thumb. 

    However, Lakers.com reporter Mike Trudell reported the x-rays showed a fracture in the second metacarpal.

    The team has not yet provided a timetable for his return.   

    Unfortunately for the Lakers, the third-year forward isn't a stranger to injuries after he suffered a concussion, left knee bone bruise and sprained right wrist that limited him to 63 appearances last season. 

    However, he had been 100 percent through the first two weeks of the 2017-18 campaign and parlayed a clean bill of health into a starting gig at power forward. 

    Entering Thursday night, Nance was averaging 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field. 

    So long as he's on the shelf, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma will be the favorites to pick up available minutes at the 4. 

