    Hassan Whiteside Knee Injury Diagnosed as Bone Bruise; Heat Star out 1-2 Weeks

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 1: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 1, 2017 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat announced Thursday that center Hassan Whiteside will miss one to two weeks because of a left knee bone bruise. 

    The news comes after Whiteside was held out of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks due to what was then described as left knee soreness. 

    In his sixth NBA season, Whiteside has become the Heat franchise's cornerstone. He's averaging 14.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, co-starring with Goran Dragic on a team that's currently 10-11. 

    Whiteside missed five total games in 2016-17, all coming in January. He missed four at the beginning of the year with an eye injury and then one more later in the month with an ankle issue.

    Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo will most likely get extended minutes at the 5 with Whiteside out.

