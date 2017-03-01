WWE Superstar Goldberg Details Daily Diet That Keeps Him in Shape

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you think WWE superstar Bill Goldberg can roll out of bed and look the way he looks, think again.

Just like everyone else, he has to put in the work to maintain his body. Given that he has been a wrestler (among other professions, like football player and actor) for much of the last two decades, he has to stay in shape.

In an interesting feature with GQ's Mick Rouse, the 50-year-old Goldberg details his daily regime that involves a strict diet. As with every meal plan, he has come up with some basic guidelines:

Drink as much water as possible

No eating past dark

No soft drinks

Anything you eat or drink will affect the way you look

Those are tips that anyone looking for a healthy lifestyle can follow. Nothing dramatic—just sound advice.

Of course, there's more to a diet than general guidelines. There are the actual meals that are consumed throughout the day. Like any athlete, Goldberg has to put down quite a bit of food in order to stay in wrestling shape:

The amount of food I have to take in—I had to take in a huge amount of food back in the day, but the amount that I have to take in now just to seemingly gain a couple of pounds is unfathomable. I am like a machine—even more so than I was before—just trying to attain, physically, something that is passable, let alone Goldberg-esque.

Although he doesn't give an exact calorie count, the 6'4", 285-pound Goldberg dished on the details of his meal plan:

"Well, the first breakfast I had today, I had six servings of oatmeal, 20 blueberries, and a couple tablespoons of honey on it. Then I trained. Afterwards, I had twelve eggs with two yolks, six pieces of bacon, four pieces of gluten-free toast with avocado. Then a shake. After that I had two gluten-free pizzas with loads and loads of hamburger meat for protein on top of it. Then another shake. My son and I are about to go to Muay Thai, but on the way we're going to have some pho. Some soup and noodles, some shrimp. Then I'll do some training at Muay Thai and on the way home we'll get some pho again for dinner, because the wife hasn't eaten it yet today. Then I'll do the family thing, and then I'll eat again. I don't know what I'll have this evening."

It's a good thing he loves to cook.

Goldberg admitted he has a soft spot for popcorn, but overall he does his best to eat right. If you ever wondered what it takes to be a professional wrestler, one of the best just gave an inside look at the day-to-day life.

[GQ]