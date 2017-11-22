Darrelle Revis, Chiefs Agree to Contract After Missing 1st 11 Weeks of 2017

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Cornerback Darrelle Revis has found a new team, agreeing to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team confirmed the move Wednesday:

"We're excited to add Darrelle to the roster," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in the team's official press release. "He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton's defense, he's a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more information on the deal:

And Adam Schefter of ESPN said the move was not a surprise:

The MMQB's Albert Breer noted Sutton, the Chiefs defensive coordinator, coached Revis as a member of the New York Jets staff from 2007 to 2012.

Revis, 32, was cut by the Jets this offseason as the team looked to free himself from a $15.3 million cap hit in 2017. But the cornerback was also embroiled with legal issues at the time after being charged with four felonies for his alleged role in an altercation in Pittsburgh in February, though all charges were ultimately dropped.

Revis won't have to wait long for his opportunity for revenge against the Jets. Kansas City and New York meet in Week 13 on Dec. 3 at MetLife Stadium.

Certainly, Revis wasn't worth his giant contract in New York after he was named Pro Football Focus' 64th-best cornerback in 2016, via Peter King of The MMQB. Revis went from being the league's most dominant cornerback to one who didn't play up to the level of the average starter in the league.

Kimberly Jones of NFL.com provided more evidence of Revis' decline:

As Rich Cimini of ESPN.com wrote: "People who know Revis question whether he has lost his once legendary competitiveness. They say he didn't train with the usual ferocity last offseason; he admittedly reported to training camp out of shape. They wonder if he is distracted by off-the-field issues."

Nonetheless, Revis' pedigree made him a player Kansas City was clearly willing to gamble on in 2017. If Revis can bounce back and return to the form he showed earlier in his career, he could help solidify the team's pass defense and provide a nice value this season.

Indeed, the Chiefs are 28th in pass defense and in need of a potential upgrade. As Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com wrote:

"The Chiefs have rotated between Terrance Mitchell, Kenneth Acker, and Phillip Gaines for different stretches at cornerback across from Marcus Peters. With nobody claiming the job for themselves, they've finally convinced Darrelle Revis to come in and compete for a starting job. Revis Island might be closed for good, but if Bob Sutton can coax a Revis Toll Booth out of the 32-year-old, the Chiefs will be delighted."

If he plays like he did in 2016, however, the Chiefs will be the latest team to suffer buyer's remorse when it comes to Revis.