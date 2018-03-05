Michael Carter-Willams out vs. 76ers After Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced point guard Michael Carter-Williams will miss Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a left shoulder sprain.

Carter-Williams, 26, found himself in and out of favor in Chicago's backcourt last season, with Jerian Grant, Cameron Payne, Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Canaan all capable of playing the point. So it didn't come as a surprise when he left to sign with the Hornets during the offseason.

His diminished play, combined with a number of injuries, resulted in the former NBA Rookie of the Year finding himself either in a reserve role or buried on the bench. After being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 season, Carter-Williams largely disappointed for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Bulls.

During the 2016-17 season, he also had difficulties staying on the court. Knee and wrist injuries cost him two months of the season, and a lingering bout of patellar tendinitis kept him limited throughout the year.

This season, he's averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.

If the latest ailment forces him back to the sideline for a while, Kemba Walker could see an even greater share of the minutes at point guard. Malik Monk, Julyan Stone and Treveon Graham are among the backcourt reserve options who may become more involved, as well.

All told, the Hornets made a reasonable investment in buying low on MCW, but staying healthy will be crucial if he's going to get back to the level he showcased earlier in his career on a consistent basis.