Jordan Henderson Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Arsenal

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson appears set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

The Reds anchor came off early in the Friday meeting against Gunners, and journalist Ben Dinnery confirmed the extent of his injury blow:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be unhappy to lose the services of his captain for the upcoming festive fixture list as the fourth-placed Merseysiders attempt to launch their push to secure a place in Premier League's top four and a UEFA Champions League berth.



Henderson has established himself as a leader since arriving at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011 before eventually taking over as captain following Steven Gerrard's departure from the club in the summer of 2015.

A greater burden now falls on the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Emre Can to ensure the Reds preserve some steel in midfield during the absence of their captain.

Henderson, 27, now looks likely to miss the upcoming clash against Swansea City on Boxing Day.