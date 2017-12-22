Jordan Henderson Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Arsenal

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: An injured Jordan Henderson of Liverpool (14) is given assistance during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on December 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson appears set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal

The Reds anchor came off early in the Friday meeting against Gunners, and journalist Ben Dinnery confirmed the extent of his injury blow:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be unhappy to lose the services of his captain for the upcoming festive fixture list as the fourth-placed Merseysiders attempt to launch their push to secure a place in Premier League's top four and a UEFA Champions League berth.

Henderson has established himself as a leader since arriving at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011 before eventually taking over as captain following Steven Gerrard's departure from the club in the summer of 2015.

A greater burden now falls on the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Emre Can to ensure the Reds preserve some steel in midfield during the absence of their captain.

Henderson, 27, now looks likely to miss the upcoming clash against Swansea City on Boxing Day.

Related

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Suarez Gives Barcelona the Lead 🔥

    Imgtc
    via Imgtc
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Paulinho Saved by Navas 🔥

    Streamable
    via Streamable
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Fluffs His Chance

    Streamable
    via Streamable
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Everton vs. Chelsea

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport