Andrew Hawkins Says He's Signing Patriots Contract After 3 Years with Browns

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have added depth to their receiving corps with the free-agent signing of veteran Andrew Hawkins.

Hawkins announced the news on UNINTERRUPTED:

"It was never really about the money, and to be honest, I passed up on deals that were probably double the compensation," he said. "It was all about winning for me at this point."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it's a one-year deal for Hawkins. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Hawkins had declined four other offers from the Patriots prior to the agreement.

Hawkins spent the past three years with the Cleveland Browns after playing his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. His best run came in 2014 when he tallied 63 catches for 824 yards and two touchdowns.

The past two years haven't featured the same type of success. Hawkins had just 60 catches for 600 yards combined in this stretch and was overshadowed last season by Terrelle Pryor and rookie Corey Coleman.

The Browns released him in February, and Hawkins was apparently on board with the move.

"It was a tough call, but at the end of the day, it just felt like it was in the best interest of all that we move on," the receiver said on UNINTERRUPTED.

The 31-year-old will now hope for a fresh start with the Patriots, where he will provide his new team with another weapon in the passing game.

Although the 5'7" former undrafted free agent is not likely to be a game-changing player, he should remain a reliable option who gets plenty of playing time.