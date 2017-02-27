Serena Williams Sees Fans Playing Tennis, Joins in on the Fun

Part of what makes Serena Williams such a great tennis player is that she seizes every opportunity to get out on the court...even if she isn't wearing proper footwear.

Via TMZ Sports, Williams went for a stroll in San Francisco on Sunday night and stumbled upon fans playing tennis. Being the 23-time Grand Slam champ she is, she couldn't resist.

Williams, wearing boots, stopped by the court and asked if she could join in on the action. When Serena Williams asks you and your buddies if she can play tennis with you, that's not even a question—you let the greatest of all time play.

Fortunately, Williams didn't suffer an injury while playing in improper footwear. Thanks to her willingness to play with what she had on, she gave fans a memory that will last a lifetime.

[Alysha Tsuji, TMZ Sports]