OJ Simpson Released from Prison at Age 70; Served 9 Years for Armed Robbery

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson was released from prison on parole Sunday after serving nine years of a 33-year term, according to Ken Ritter of the Associated Press.

"Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she did not know the driver who met Simpson upon his release and didn't know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom," according to Ritter.

"'I don't have any information on where he's going,' said Keast, who watched as Simpson signed documents and was let go," per Ritter.

Ritter also noted that "Keast said the dead-of-night release from the prison about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Reno, Nevada, was conducted to avoid media attention."

"'We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,'" Keast added, speaking by telephone," per Ritter.

Simpson was initially sentenced to 33 years at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada with the option for parole after less than a third of his prison term had elapsed, according to the Associated Press (via NBC News).

The sentence stemmed from convictions on armed robbery and kidnapping charges that dated back to a 2007 situation with memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

Previously, Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman (her friend) in 1995. Two years later, he was found liable in civil court for the deaths and had to pay $33.5 million to their survivors.

Simpson will now be subject to parole restrictions.

Specifically, Simpson will be required to meet with his parole officer on a regular basis and will need to receive permission if he wishes to travel beyond state lines. However, Ritter noted that Simpson's "five years of parole supervision could be reduced with credits for good behavior."

Should Simpson violate the terms and conditions of his parole, he could be subjected to additional prison time.