Golfer Shawn Stefani Strips to Underwear to Play Shot in Water

PGA golfer Shawn Stefani faced a conundrum during Friday's second round of the Honda Classic. He needed to salvage the sixth hole after his ball ventured into the water, but he also wanted to keep his clothes dry.

Unfazed by the crowd in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, he stripped to his boxer briefs and swung away. Perhaps the 35-year-old drew inspiration from Henrik Stenson, who did the same thing eight years ago.

"That's what I would do if I had that body," announcer David Feherty said.

Stefani's bold move ended with a bogey, and he missed the weekend cut with a two-over tally.

