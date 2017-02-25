    PGA

    Golfer Shawn Stefani Strips to Underwear to Play Shot in Water

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2017

    PGA golfer Shawn Stefani faced a conundrum during Friday's second round of the Honda Classic. He needed to salvage the sixth hole after his ball ventured into the water, but he also wanted to keep his clothes dry.

    Unfazed by the crowd in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, he stripped to his boxer briefs and swung away. Perhaps the 35-year-old drew inspiration from Henrik Stenson, who did the same thing eight years ago.

    "That's what I would do if I had that body," announcer David Feherty said.

    Stefani's bold move ended with a bogey, and he missed the weekend cut with a two-over tally.

    [PGA Tour, h/t SB Nation]

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 