4-Star WR Seth Williams Commits to Auburn over Alabama, Florida and Others

Photo Credit: Keith Niebuhr , 247Sports

The Auburn Tigers added a dynamic playmaker to their future wide receiver corps Thursday when prospect Seth Williams joined their 2018 recruiting class.

He made the announcement on his Twitter page:

Williams, who is 6'3" and 212 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports, and the No. 156 overall player and No. 30 wide receiver in his class. He's also the No. 4 player from the state of Alabama.

He attracted attention from some of the best programs in the country, and Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon, among others, were all on 247Sports' list of interested schools during his recruiting process.

Williams' size stands out, which should help him serve as a red-zone threat on fade routes in the end zone. He also has speed to make defenders miss in the open field.

Scout.com provided a breakdown of Williams' game and said he possesses "prototypical No. 1 wide receiver size." It also called him "electric" in the open field and praised his ability to play "all over the field" as a versatile weapon.

Williams can use his height to beat cornerbacks on jump balls and his acceleration with the ball in his hands to make tacklers miss in the open field.

Williams can impact the game in a number of ways from the slot or on the outside, and he joins an Auburn program that frequently wins behind a strong offensive line and rushing attack.

While the Tigers aren't likely to overhaul their plan of attack just because Williams is on board, he does provide them another dimension when defenses focus too much on the run. He can use his speed on bubble screens or height in one-on-one situations and force defenses to choose between slowing the rushing attack or focusing on him.

If Williams lives up to his potential, he could be one of the focal points of the offense in the coming seasons, even at a loaded program like Auburn.