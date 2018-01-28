Kelly Kelly Returns to WWE as the 19th Entry into Women's Royal Rumble Match

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

After nearly six years away from WWE, former Divas champion Kelly Kelly made her return to the company on Sunday. She entered the first-ever women's Royal Rumble as the 19th contestant:

Kelly debuted as part of WWE's ECW brand in 2006 at the age of 19, and although she wrestled sparingly, she was used primarily as a manager and dancer.

She made progress as an in-ring performer in subsequent years, however, to the point that she became Divas champion in 2011 and held the title for 104 days.

Kelly also competed in the featured women's match at WrestleMania 28, as she teamed with television host Maria Menounos to defeat Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres.

Since getting released from her contract in 2012, Kelly married former NHL defenseman Sheldon Souray and appeared on the E! reality series WAGS.

The possibility of a WWE return first came to light following the Feb. 13 edition of Raw when Kelly was interviewed backstage:

While it's too early to know if the 31-year-old veteran is officially back or just appeared for one night, she could be a valuable addition to the WWE roster. She is experienced, and the brand split creates a need for depth in the women's division.

Women's wrestling has taken off in WWE since her departure, though, as the likes of Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Asuka and others have gotten called up from NXT and taken the main roster by storm.

It may be difficult for Kelly to keep up with the newer women on the roster from an in-ring perspective, but if she can develop a strong character, she could be an asset to the company.

