    4-Star RB Ronnie Walker Commits to Indiana over Michigan State, Virginia

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    Source: Scout.com

    Star running back Ronnie Walker has declared his intention to play college football at Indiana. 

    Teddy Bailey of the Indianapolis Star reported Walker's decision to play for the Hoosiers.

    A muscular runner with even more physical development to come, Walker is listed at 5'10" and 190 pounds. 

    Coming out of Hopewell High School in Virginia, Walker is a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 5 running back from his home state, No. 13 running back in the nation and No. 319 player overall, per 247Sports.

    Adding to Walker's value, per his scouting report on Scout.com, he's got true home-run potential whenever the ball is in his hands:

    "Walker is a dynamic running back who is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. He's an instinctive runner with good patience and vision. Walker also shows good quickness and has great speed. He also doesn't mind running between the tackles and gets a lot of yards after contact."

    Walker is a great fit for a physical offensive style and a dazzling offensive playmaker who doesn't figure to need much help putting all of the pieces together in order to become a star. He's got some minor tweaks to make with his game, notably as a receiver, but he gives the Hoosiers a legitimate star to build their offense around as they try to compete against the Big Ten's elite. 

     

