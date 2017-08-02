4-Star OG Prospect Steven Jones Commits to Oregon over Washington and UCLA

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Oregon added a sizable cog to its future offensive line Wednesday when offensive guard prospect Steven Jones joined their 2018 recruiting class.

He announced his decision on Twitter:

Jones, who is 6'5" and 340 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 350 overall player, No. 16 offensive guard and No. 1 guard in California.

He attracted attention from a number of West Coast programs, and Pac-12 notables Washington, Oregon and UCLA, among others, were all included on Scout's list of interested schools.

Hudl shared a look at some of Jones' highlights, which underscored why so many programs were interested:

Scout noted Jones "opened a lot of eyes for how well he moved with that huge frame" during his performance at the Under Armour All-American camp.

His size helps him overpower defensive linemen, but his athleticism and lateral ability allow him to prevent edge-rushes when his quarterback drops back to throw. His strength will also shine through if and when he establishes initial leverage in the running game and creates massive holes into the second level.

Jones takes that talent to an Oregon program looking for a boost after finishing the 2016 season with a 4-8 record following double-digit wins seven years in a row from 2008 to 2014.

The Ducks are known for their uptempo attack, and Jones' athleticism will prove critical if he can utilize his speed on those quick-hitting running plays to beat defenders to the spot and create holes. His size and power will also wear out opponents over the course of a full game, especially given Oregon's pace.

If Jones reaches his potential, he will develop into a multiyear starter for the Ducks as they strive toward re-establishing themselves as a college football power.