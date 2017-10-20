4-Star TE Prospect Mustapha Muhammad Commits to Michigan over Clemson, LSU

Photo credit: Scout.com

Michigan has added a big-time playmaker in the 2018 class with the commitment of tight end Mustapha Muhammad.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Muhammad officially committed to the Wolverines on Friday.

VanHaaren noted Muhammad told him in April he would be going to Michigan but waited until Friday to make it public.

247 Sports considers the 4-star recruit the No. 145 player in the country and fifth-best tight end, thanks mostly to his impressive combination of size and athleticism.

Muhammad stands at 6'4", 235 pounds, which is big enough to handle in-line blocking while also making him a scary assignment for most defensive backs at the high school level. This won't change much once he gets to college.

Per ESPN, the tight end also registered a 4.84 second 40-yard dash time, which makes him a threat for opposing defenses with or without the ball in his hands.

If used correctly, Muhammad could be an impact player all over the field, especially excelling near the end zone with his ability to high-point the ball.

He also doesn't plan on waiting too long to earn playing time.

"This spring, summer and my senior season, I really want to prove to colleges that I'm college ready; meaning that I'm big enough, strong enough and fast enough," he said in February, per Courtney Roland of Rivals.com.

The Wolverines get a much-needed playmaker for their offense starting next season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has built great defenses in his three years with the program, but he needs to focus on the other side of the ball to get Michigan in the playoff conversation.

Muhammad will step onto the campus in Ann Arbor as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses because of his size and speed combination. He's built like a player who is already able to step into a college offense and make a contribution.