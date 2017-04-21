4-Star TE Prospect Will Mallory Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Miami added a potential star to their future offense Friday when tight end prospect Will Mallory joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Mallory announced his pledge to the Hurricanes on Twitter:

Mallory, who is 6'5" and 215 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 134 overall player, No. 7 tight end and No. 1 tight end from the state of Florida in his class.

He attracted attention from some of the best football powerhouses in the nation, as Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Miami and Notre Dame, among others, were all included on Scout's list of interested schools during the recruiting process.

Hudl shared a look at some of Mallory's head-turning highlights at the high school level:

Scout provided a breakdown of his game and pointed to his valuable speed and size combination as someone who can play tight end or wide receiver if needed. It praised Mallory's blocking ability and called him a "mismatch nightmare" because he can overpower smaller defensive backs and outrun slower ones.

Mallory's height makes him a red-zone threat on fade routes and jump balls, and his speed will allow him to exploit defenses with seam routes up the middle.

Mallory brings that talent to a Miami program that won nine games in the 2016 season utilizing tight end David Njoku in the passing game to the tune of 698 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

Like Mallory, the 6'4" Njoku was a matchup problem for defenses and provides a blueprint for how the recruit can develop during his time with the Hurricanes.

If he does, the Hurricanes will have a dynamic playmaker to help challenge the likes of Florida State and Clemson in the ACC in the coming years.