Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault

Authorities in Michigan charged Larry Nassar with 22 new counts of sexual assault, the Lansing State Journal's Matt Mencarini reported Wednesday.

Nassar operated a clinic at Michigan State University at which he worked with members of the Spartans' gymnastic team, as well as other gymnasts from the area. According to Mencarini, over half of the 22 new charges relate to Nassar's work at the Michigan State clinic.

The Michigan Attorney General's office first obtained a warrant for Nassar's arrest last November on sexual assault charges. Mencarini and Christopher Haxel reported the alleged assaults occurred from 1998 until 2005 at Nassar's home and involved at least one victim younger than 13. Federal authorities also indicted Nassar on two child pornography charges in December.

In addition to his work at Michigan State, Nassar served on the staff for USA Gymnastics until the fall of 2015.

On Sunday, former Team USA gymnasts Jeanette Antolin, Jamie Dantzscher and Jessica Howard spoke with CBS' 60 Minutes about their experiences with Nassar. The three detailed how Nassar allegedly molested them while examining possible injuries:

Mencarini wrote at least 60 victims have come forward to talk with authorities about Nassar's alleged abuse.

Last August, the Indianapolis Star's Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia and Tim Evans first reported on USA Gymnastics' failure to address allegations of sexual abuse. Two former employees of the organization admitted under oath during a 2013 lawsuit USA Gymnastics often failed to investigate any allegations unless they came from a victim or the victim's parents.

In one instance, USA Gymnastics received complaints about a coach, William McCabe, dating back to at least 1998. McCabe continued coaching, and in April 2007, he received a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to "sexually exploiting his young students," according to the Savannah Morning News' Jan Skutch.