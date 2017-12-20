5-Star DE Prospect KJ Henry Commits to Clemson over Alabama, Georgia

Image via Scout.com

KJ Henry, a 5-star defensive end from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North Carolina, committed to Clemson.

Henry announced his decision to play for the Tigers on Wednesday, with Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports noting the defending national champions are doing well with talent on the defensive line:

At 6'5 ½" and 235 pounds, Henry is a force off the edge. He's considered the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2018, per the 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 3 weak-side defensive end.

Certainly, Henry makes his presence felt when you watch him on tape.

Henry's athleticism translates beyond the football field, however, as he is also an excellent basketball player. Athletes who excel in more than one sport are always desirable, as it indicates versatility.

He's also a coach's son, as his father, Keith Henry, is an assistant at Catawba College and spent 11 years as an assistant coach at Wake Forest. So the college experience won't be foreign to Henry.

Add it all up, and it's hardly surprising that Henry was one of the most highly regarded prospects in the class of 2018.

As for Clemson, the Tigers have continued to churn out pass-rushers over the years, with Vic Beasley hitting the NFL in 2015 and Shaq Lawson and Dennis Dodd doing the same in 2016. Henry has everything to prove before he can be considered in that company, but he certainly has the upside to continue Clemson's recent tradition of excellent edge-rushers.

Still, the Tigers aren't short of depth on the defensive side of the ball. Henry may ultimately make a name for himself with the Tigers, but he'll have to battle a slew of talented players to rise above the crop.