4-Star DT Tuli Letuligasenoa Announces Commitment to USC

Tuli Letuligasenoa, a 4-star defensive tackle from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, committed to the USC Trojans on Sunday, according to Brandon Huffman of Scout.com.

The 6'2" and 300-pound Letuligasenoa is considered the No. 73 player in the class of 2018, per Scout.com, and the No. 5 defensive tackle. Scout noted that he's "big, physical and tough" with "a motor that never quits."

Huffman went into more depth in Nov. 2016 while analyzing Letuligasenoa:

Letuligasenoa was dominant for the Spartans in their regular season finale against Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista. A four-star already, Letuligasenoa is the top defensive tackle in the West in the 2018 class and showed it. He sacked Washington-bound Jake Haener twice and had two more hurries plus two tackles for loss in the win and was constantly getting a push into the backfield, drawing double-teams and beating those routinely.

Letuligasenoa has the strength and burst off the line to collapse the pocket against the pass and get penetration against the run. He looks versatile enough to settle into a role as either a 4-3 defensive tackle or 3-4 defensive end, though his ability to shoot gaps and disrupt in the backfield may make him a better fit in a 4-3 scheme.

Regardless, Letuligasenoa has the upside to be a difference-maker on the defensive line at the college level. In a few years, he could be an anchor of USC's defense.

The Trojans continue to bring in top recruits. The class of 2017 was ranked No. 5 in the nation by Scout.com, and the Trojans are on their way to another top-five class this year, led by 5-star additions in outside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and quarterback Matt Corral.

Clay Helton has USC's program trending upward after the Trojans regularly failed to live up to expectations in the post-Pete Carroll years. Incoming recruits like Letuligasenoa, paired with the team's Rose Bowl victory following the 2016 season, however, have USC fans anticipating big things again in the coming years.