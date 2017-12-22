5-Star WR Prospect Terrace Marshall Commits to LSU over Texas A&M, More

Image via Scout.com

Terrace Marshall, a 5-star wideout from Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, committed to LSU on Friday, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports:

The 6'2 ½" and 192-pound Marshall is one of the top prospects in the country. He's ranked the No. 11 overall player in the class of 2018 and the No. 1 wide receiver, per the 247Sports' composite rankings.

Marshall has been electrifying for Parkway. He caught 55 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior and accumulated 1,343 receiving yards and 14 scores as a sophomore.

Not surprisingly, Marshall's highlight reel is full of big plays and impressive catches:

Keeping Marshall in Louisiana was huge for LSU, especially considering a number of teams in the SEC were pursuing the talented wideout. LSU jumped from 16th to 12th in 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2018 recruiting classes after the news broke Friday.

Marshall may not be a major factor in his freshman season, but it wouldn't be surprising if he had some impact immediately for the Tigers. With 4-star wideout Kenan Jones also in the mix, LSU's wide receivers should be a strength of the team in a few years.